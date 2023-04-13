Chiranjeevi adds a new high-end car to his luxury car collection

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi has added a new luxurious car to his already impressive collection. The star recently purchased a black Toyota Vellfire minivan and registered it at the Khairatabad RTA office on Tuesday. The car reportedly cost him a whopping Rs 1.90 crore, with an additional Rs 4.70 lakh spent on acquiring the fancy registration number TS09GB1111. Chiranjeevi's car collection also includes a Rolls Royce Phantom, Toyota Land Cruiser, Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, and Range Rover Vogue.

In terms of his film career, Chiranjeevi is currently working on "Bholaa Shankar," an official remake of Ajith's "Vedalam" directed by Meher Ramesh. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.