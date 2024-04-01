Chiranjeevi applauds ‘Tillu Square’ team for blockbuster success

Renowned actor Megastar Chiranjeevi recently showered praise on the cast and crew of the hit film "Tillu Square," marking their stellar achievement in delivering a box office sensation.

Following the film's impressive run at the box office, Chiranjeevi extended a warm invitation to the team behind "Tillu Square" to his residence. Accompanied by lead actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda, director Mallik Ram, writer Kalyan Shankar, producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and editor Navin Nooli, the Megastar commended their remarkable contributions to the film's triumph.

Expressing his admiration for Siddhu Jonnalagadda's performance and the collective efforts of the team, Chiranjeevi reminisced about his appreciation for the prequel, "DJ Tillu," setting high expectations for "Tillu Square." He lauded the director, producer, and writer for their collaborative endeavor in creating a cinematic masterpiece.

Chiranjeevi also highlighted the exceptional editing by Navin Nooli and applauded Anupama Parameswaran's acclaimed portrayal in the film. Additionally, he acknowledged the captivating visuals and melodious music, which added to the movie's allure.

Dispelling misconceptions about the film's genre, Chiranjeevi emphasized "Tillu Square" as a family entertainer, urging audiences to experience it in theaters. The film's makers expressed gratitude for Chiranjeevi's generous praise and encouraged viewers to embrace the film as a must-watch summer delight.