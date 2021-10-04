  • Menu
Chiranjeevi changes his strategy!

Megastar Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on a bunch of interesting films. Chiranjeevi's immediate priority is on Acharya, in the direction of Koratala Siva. Apart from this, there are other projects in the pipeline too.

As per the earlier plan, Chiranjeevi was supposed to do a film with Meher Ramesh first and move on to KS Ravindra's next. Bhola Shankar is the title of Chiranjeevi's film with Meher Ramesh. It is the official remake of the Tamil hit film Vedhalam.

However, Chiranjeevi seems to have changed his strategy right now. Going by the current speculations in the movie industry, Chiranjeevi is planning to finish Ravindra's film first. There are reports that Chiru is a little unhappy with the way Meher Ramesh penned the script. As of now, there is no clarity on when the film will actually hit the floors.

Chiranjeevi is also busy with Lucifer remake, titled, Godfather.

