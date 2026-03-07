Chiranjeevi gets honoured with NTR National Film Award

Megastar Chiranjeevi has been honoured with the prestigious NTR National Film Award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025, recognising his outstanding contribution to Telugu cinema over several decades. The award celebrates the actor’s enduring legacy and his immense influence on generations of filmmakers and audiences.

The awards, organised by the Government of Telangana, honoured both legendary personalities and contemporary talent from the film industry. Chiranjeevi received the special honour during the ceremony for his remarkable journey and achievements in Indian cinema.

The NTR National Film Award is named after the legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao. It is presented to distinguished personalities who have made exceptional contributions to cinema and helped enhance the global stature of Indian filmmaking.

Over the years, Chiranjeevi has received numerous accolades, including nine Filmfare Awards South and three Nandi Awards. He has also been honoured with the civilian awards Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2024 for his contributions to cinema and public service.