Chiranjeevi plans pan-Indian touch for his next?

Megastar Chiranjeevi will next be seen in the remake of "Lucifer" and as per the sources, the film is titled "God Father". The film's official launch took place months ago and the regular shoot to start soon in Hyderabad. Mohan Raja will direct this political drama. A special set is constructed for this political thriller and a major portion of the film's shoot will be completed in this set.



From the past couple of days, there are speculations that the makers approached Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for one of the important roles in God Father. Chiranjeevi himself called up Salman Khan and the top actor gave his nod recently.

Chiranjeevi wants "God Father" to get a pan-Indian touch and he believes that Salman Khan can bring the needed buzz across the North Indian circuits for film. Salman is expected to join the sets in October and he will reprise the role of Prithviraj from the original.

NV Prasad and Ram Charan are the producers and Satyadev plays an important role. Thaman is the music director and the shoot will be completed this year.