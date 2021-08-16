Chiranjeevi to announce Salman Khan's arrival

Megastar Chiranjeevi who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Acharya' directed by Koratala Siva is also excited to join hands with director Mohan Raja for the much-awaited Telugu remake of Malayalam super hit film 'Lucifer'.

Tentatively titled as #Chiru153, rumors are rife that Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is on board to play an extended cameo role in the film. It seems like the star actor is likely to join the shooting sets very soon.



Also, Chiranjeevi is planning to announce Salman Khan's arrival very soon. It seems like Salman Khan will reprise Prithviraj Sukumaran's role from the original.



Nayanthara and Satyadev are also playing crucial roles in this political thriller.



Mohan Raja is the director of the film. Thaman S is the music director. The film is produced by NV Prasad. More details about the film will be out soon

