6.79L homes to receive water under Amrut-II

Vijayawada : The second and concluding day of collectors’ conference chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu discussed various issues of the state.

Speaking at the conference at the start of the second day meet, secretary for municipal and urban development K Kannababu said top priority is being given to provide drinking water sup-ply to every household. He said 7.83 lakh houses were identified to provide drinking water supply under Amrut-I scheme and 6.79 lakh houses under Amrut-II scheme at a cost of Rs 5,034 crore.

Special chief secretary Sasibushan Kumar said that the state government has been giving pensions to 64 lakh people currently. In view of complaints of irregularities in pension distribu-tion, a pilot survey was conducted in one village and ward secretariat in every mandal. After completion of the survey of 10,958 pensions, 563 bogus beneficiaries were weeded out.

Secretary of industries Yuv Raj said that farmers should be involved in industrial development in all the districts. He said collectors should take initiative for industrial development for em-ployment generation in all districts. He said collectors should pay special attention on land acquisition for industrial development.

Special chief secretary of energy K Vijayanand said under PM Surya Ghar Yojana 77,000 con-sumers enrolled for solar power. District collectors should take initiative to promote solar power generation by creating awareness among people on benefit of solar power generation using Central schemes, he added.

Secretary of investments and infrastructure S Suresh Kumar said that the drone pnd Marine policies brought out by the state government won the appreciation of Central government. He asked the collectors to take initiative to identify candidates to provide pilot training to operate drones.

School education secretary Kona Sasidhar said parents-teachers meeting was conducted successfully in 45,094 government and aided schools recently. He said ranks will be given to schools based on 18 parameters.