Chiranjeevi to highlight 'Land Issue' in Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working with Koratala Siva for the prestigious project Acharya. Acharya underwent multiple delays but the film unit is hoping to bring the film to the light soon. Most likely, the film will hit the screens for Dusshera. Meanwhile, there are a lot of interesting reports about the film's story.

We already know that the film revolves around the corruption related to temple trusts and endowments department. Apart from that, Chiranjeevi is reportedly going to address the land issues for the underprivileged and financially weaker section of the citizens. The actor is going to deliver powerful dialogues in this context, say the sources.

Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sangeetha, Kajal Aggarwal, Brahmaji, and others are a part of this project. The film is directed by Siva Koratala. Ram Charan and Matinee Entertainments are producing the film jointly. Mani Sharma is the music director.