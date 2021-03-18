Chiranjeevi Unveils The Teaser Of Rana And Sai Pallavi Starrer ‘Virata Parvam’ Movie

Rana Daggubati is enjoying the best phase of his career… After the Baahubali movie, he is picking prestigious subjects and taking the utmost care in choosing his movies. After treating his fans with the 'Aranya' movie, now he is all set to entertain the audience with his 'Virata Parvam' movie… Mega Star Chiranjeevi dropped the teaser of this action movie on his Twitter page and raised the expectations on the movie.

Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser.



It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by @venuudugulafilm. My best wishes to @RanaDaggubati and @Sai_Pallavi92.

Good luck to the entire team @SLVCinemasOffl @SureshProdns. https://t.co/hkcQInKwQz — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 18, 2021

Set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement, this movie will roll us back to 1990s of Andhra state and show us the fight of the Maoist leader Rana. It starts off with powerful dialogue of Rana where he is questioning the rights of normal people and the corruption of the leaders. Next comes the natural beauty Sai Pallavi where she is seen fallen in love with Rana without even seeing him. She becomes the fan of his poetry and goes in search of him. The last dialogue of Sai Pallavi raises the intensity of the teaser and makes her look classy in the village girl avatar.

Even Rana also shared the teaser of his movie 'Virata Parvam' on his Twitter page and introduced his character.

'Virata Parvam' movie is being directed by Venu Udugula and has Sai Pallavi as the lead actress. This movie is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner. This Maoist action movie will hit the big screens on 30th April 2021.

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati's 'Aranya' movie is directed by Prabhu Solomon and is bankrolled by the Eros International banner. This flick is being made in 4 languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Well, Pulkit Samrat will essay the role of 'Mahout' in the Hindi version while Vishnu Vishal will play the same role in Tamil and Telugu versions. Rana Daggubati is all set to fight against the selfish humans who try to capture the forest land… He tries his best to protect the animals and also turns into a saviour for them!!

'Aranya' movie will hit the big screens on 26th March 2021…