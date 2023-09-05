Chiranjeevi watches ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty;’ extends his wishes to team

Naveen Polishetty and Anushka’s upcoming comedy entertainer has gained a lot of attention already, thanks to the collaboration of these two extremely talented actors. As part of the promotion of his new film 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', he visisted many cities in Andhra Pradesh for the past few days. At colleges, malls, roads and many more places, youth are flocked to see the actor and he made them laugh with his antics.

Naveen Polishetty stand up promotional tour has been getting a huge response across Telugu states. “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” trailer has gone viral. And promises a complete fun entertainer. Audiences are eagerly waiting to watch Naveen on screen after “Jathi Ratnalu” and Anushka on screen after “Baahubali.”

The film also carrying good buzz among audience and movie lovers. Now the film got mega appreciation from none other than Megastar Chiranjeevi, who always encourages young talent with his words. Megastar Chiranjeevi happened to watch “Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty” and is said to be impressed with the movie.

As a part of appreciation to the team, he invited the lead actor Naveen along with Vikram of UV Creations and the director of the movie Mahesh to his home. Chiranjeevi appreciated their work and wished them all good luck. The related pics are going viral on social media. The actor shared that he is the first viewer for the film and it is a full-length entertainer with the mix of emotions.

Written and Directed by Mahesh Babu P, the film is produced by Vamsi-Pramod. The film has cinematography by Nirav Shah. Billed as a romantic comedy, the film is produced under the UV Creations banner.



















