Chiru plans 4 releases in one year

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently in the top form. The star hero is getting busy with back to back films. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi wants to be a part of multiple interesting projects. As per the sources close to him, Chiranjeevi is currently planning to come up with four big films

Already, Acharya is ready for a release and in the next one year,he wants three more movies to hit the screens too. Acharya is hitting the screens on 4th February and everyone is eagerly waiting for the same.

Chiranjeevi is shooting for the remake of Lucifer, titled Godfather. He wants the film to hit the screens during Summer next year. Chiru also planned to begin KS Ravindra's next film and it is expected to release during Dusshera 2022.

Meher Ramesh is also planning to come up with a film, which is the remake of Vedhalam. Titled Bhola Shankar, the film is expected to hit the screens during Sankranthi 2023.