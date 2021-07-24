Chiru153 works on a roll

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Acharya' under the direction of Koratala Siva. The expectations are sky-high in this film.

We already knew that Mega Power Star Ram Charan who bankrolled this project is also playing a crucial role in this film. According to the buzz, both Chiru and Charan will appear as Naxalites in the film. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi also has a bunch of projects in his pipeline. After wrapping up Aacharya, Chiru will get busy with the Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer under the direction of Tamil director Mohan Raja. Art director Suresh Selvarajan is going to erect some mind-blowing sets for the film and rumors are rife that the works of Chiru153 also got started. Suresh Selvarajan has revealed that he has kick-started the set works for #Chiru153.



SS Thaman is composing tunes for this film. Konidela Productions in association with Super Good Films and NVR cinema banners is bankrolling this project.

