Chor Bazaar Trailer: Akash Puri Steals The Show With His Swag!

Tollywood's ace director Puri Jagannadh's son Akash Puri made his entry into Tollywood with Andhra Pori movie and is slowly taking up his career with interesting movie. He is all set to treat his fans with the 'Chor Bazaar' movie now and as the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer and revealed the main plot of the project. In this trailer, Akash is introduced as 'Bachchan Saab'…

Akash Puri, Charmee and the makers shared the trailer on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Going with the trailer, it the beginning Akash and Genha's love tale is highlighted. Even though the lead actress is dumb, hero falls in love with her and extremely loves her long hair. Then a glimpse of the main plot is revealed. As Akash finds the ways to earn easy money he keeps a goal to eject 30 car tyres in 20 minutes to set a world record. On the other hand, even a diamond from the museum goes missing and reaches Akash somehow. So, we need to wait and watch how will Akash impress Gehna and also steal the expensive diamond! Sharing the trailer, Charmme also wrote, "Pakkaaaaaa massssss!!! All the best Akash and entire team… wish u all loads of success https://youtu.be/kPAWFc9m6g8 @ActorAkashPuri @gehna_sippy".

Speaking about the Chor Bazaar movie, it has Akash Puri and Gehna Sippy in the lead roles while the protagonist will be seen as a thief and resides in the Chor Bazaar. This movie is being helmed by B. Jeevan Reddy and is produced by V S Raju and Alluri Suresh Varma under the V Productions banner. This movie also has Subbaraju, Archana, Sampoornesh Babu and Sunil in other important roles.