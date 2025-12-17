Christmas box office turns crowded

The Christmas weekend is shaping up to be unusually busy for cinemas this year, with a flurry of mid-range, small-budget and dubbed films lining up for release. The reshuffle was triggered by Akhanda 2, which moved from its original December 5 release to December 12, forcing several smaller films to rethink their theatrical plans.

Had Akhanda 2 arrived as scheduled, many modest projects would have comfortably released the following week. However, its new date left little breathing space, prompting most films to vacate that window. While Mowgli managed to take the risk by releasing with just a one-day gap, others chose a safer route and redirected their focus to the Christmas holidays.

As a result, the last week of December now resembles a mini film festival. With no major star-driven release dominating the season, exhibitors and audiences are set to witness a wide variety of genres competing for attention. Roshan Meka’s Champion and Aadi Saikumar’s Shambhala, which were already locked for Christmas, are sticking to their original plans. Joining them is the horror thriller Eesha, which has shifted its release from December 12 to December 25. Industry buzz also suggests that Annagaaru Vastaru has moved into the same festive slot.

The competition doesn’t end there. Dandora, starring Shivaji in the lead role, is also eyeing a Christmas release. Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep’s Mark has entered the race with a simultaneous Telugu release. Adding further weight to the lineup is Mohanlal’s experimental project Vrushhabha, which is expected to get a solid release with Geetha Arts backing its distribution. Smaller films such as Pathang and Vanara have also chosen the holiday window to test their luck at the box office.

In total, nearly eight films are preparing to hit theatres in the final week of December. With none of them being big-budget spectacles and several being dubbed projects, screen availability is unlikely to pose a major challenge. The real battle, however, will be for audience attention, as filmmakers hope to emerge as the surprise festive winner in a crowded Christmas race.