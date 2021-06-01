Clarity on Mahesh-Rajamouli film from producer

Vijayendra Prasad is the star writer in the film industry who is currently working on a series of interesting films. One of them is in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. The star writer is reportedly writing an African adventure film. But, the reports reveal to us that there is no truth in the same. The film's producer KL Narayana revealed that nothing is finalized.

KL Narayana interacted with a Telugu news channel and has given clarity on the film's story. He said that he does not know the story yet and whatever is heard in the media is nothing but mere speculation. The producer is working on setting up this combination for a long time.



As soon as Rajamouli wraps up RRR, he will be working on this project. The complete details of the project will come out soon. Stay tuned to us for more details on the same.

