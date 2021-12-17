Clarity on RRR OTT Release

Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli. The makers launched the film's trailer yesterday and it has created a special interest in the movie. Interestingly, the film's distributor has given a clarity on the film's OTT release.

"RRR will premiere on OTT 75 to 90 days after its release. We are confident that people would want to experience this in cinema halls for a long time. We won't opt for a 30 day premiere," said Jayantilal during the press meet of RRR.

With this, he made it clear to the audience that they should watch the film only in theatres and not wait for the OTT release as it will take a lot of time from the time of theatrical release.