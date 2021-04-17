Closing Collections: Karthi's Sulthan!

Sulthan is the recent Telugu release at the box office. Karthi and Rashmika played the lead roles in the film. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady of the movie. The film marks her debut in the Tamil film industry. Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The film failed at the box office and has grabbed a flop talk.

The following is the breakdown of the film's collections (in full run) at the box-office.

Movie Business: 6Cr

Break Even: 6.5cr

AP TG Total Share: 3.54Cr

Total Gross: 6.44Cr

Total Loss: 2.96Cr Loss

Karthi promoted the film so well at the box-office but unfortunately, there was no progress in the collections. With Vakeel Saab release, all the other movies witnessed less foot-falls at the box-office.