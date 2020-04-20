Colors Swathi Deletes Wedding Pictures; Raises Doubts

Tollywood: Colors Swathi aka Swathi Reddy is a talented heroine in the Telugu film industry. The actress has been working in the industry since the time she was a teenager. Later, she turned a solo heroine, singer and also a dubbing artist. The actress got married sometime back in a traditional manner. Now, Swathi has deleted the pictures of the wedding and her husband from the Instagram profile.

This move is creating a lot of doubts that she broke up with her husband. Apparently, Swathi always made sure that her personal life is personal to her. She never revealed any details about personal life.

The latest move could either be something to keep her personal life more private or it could also be that both of them have parted ways. Since the rumors have started in the media, the actress might give a clarification on the same.