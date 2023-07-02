Confirmed: ‘Yatra 2’ to hit screens before 2024 elections

“Yatra,” the biopic of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, was a sensation back then. Mahi V Raghav directed the film while Malayalam Megastar Mammootty played YSR. Very soon, “Yatra 2,” which will feature AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s life incidents, will go on floors. There has been a lot of talk about “Yatra 2” for the past few days.

Here is the official announcement about the project. Accordingly, “Yatra 2” will hit the big screens in February 2024. The makers released a poster to announce the same. This means that the film will release before the AP General Elections 2024. The word is that Tamil hero Jiiva will play YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in this biographical film.

To note, “Yatra” was also released ahead of the 2019 General Elections. “Yatra 2” will focus on YS Jagan’s Padhayatra, which helped him become the Chief Minister. Santhosh Narayanan composes the tunes for “Yatra 2,” while Shiva Meka is the producer.