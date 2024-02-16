Continuous leakage of on-set images pose challenge for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

As the highly-anticipated Tollywood blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD," featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, approaches its global debut on May 9, 2024, the film's production faces an unexpected challenge. Despite efforts to maintain secrecy around the project, a new set of on-set images has surfaced online, causing disappointment among eager fans.

Expressing their frustration over the breach in security, fans have taken to social media platforms to call for immediate measures to prevent future leaks. The leaked images have ignited discussions and speculations, potentially impacting the element of surprise that the filmmakers had intended for the audience.

The ensemble cast of "Kalki 2898 AD" includes industry stalwarts such as Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and others. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is expected to be a cinematic spectacle, blending top-notch performances with cutting-edge visual effects and storytelling.

The leaked images notwithstanding, the film's musical score by Santhosh Narayanan is anticipated to elevate the cinematic experience. Despite these setbacks, the global audience remains eager to embark on the cinematic journey promised by "Kalki 2898 AD," hoping that the filmmakers can address the issue and maintain the intrigue surrounding the film until its release. Fans have been actively tagging the director Nag Ashwin on social media, urging him to take necessary measures to preserve the excitement and suspense of the much-anticipated project.