Corona scare & Release tensions for Pushpa!

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar are working for the third time, on an exciting film. Titled Pushpa, the film has a lot of interesting elements in it. Allu Arjun and Sukumar are happy with the response generated for the first look poster. Fahadh Faasil is playing the lead antagonist in the movie.

Meanwhile, there are reports of the film's release postponement. Already, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens in August. Now, the buzz is that the shoot might get delayed. Since most of the shoot happens outdoors, the makers are worried about the rise in COVID-19 cases. Because of the same, they think that they may not release the film on time.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the film. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the movie. More details about the film will come out soon.