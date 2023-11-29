Count down starts for ‘Double iSmart’

Director Puri Jagannadh and Ustaad Ram Pothineni who gave asolid blockbuster with “iSmart Shankar” are busy shooting for their much-awaited sequel “Double iSmart.” The film is currently busy in shooting some important scenes in Mumbai with the lead cast. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing a powerful role in the movie.



The makers have confirmed yet again that there won’t be any change in the film’s release date. “Double iSmart” will hit the screens for Maha Shivaratri on March 8th, 2024. They have unveiled a 100-day-to-go poster, to clarify the release date.

The upside-down poster presents Ram Pothineni in the most stylish yet massy avatar, where he is seen sporting a trendy hairdo and wearing shades. Dressed in a jacket with a shirt inside and jeans, Ram holds a gun, while there are numerous weapons on his back. The poster indicates the kind of mass and action extravaganza we are going to witness in cinemas.

The film team recently announced Melody Brahma Mani Sharma who gave sensational music “iSmart Shankar” is scoring the music for Double iSmart. The film is being bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. “Double iSmart” is being made on a high budget with technically high standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon. The film is set to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.