Crazy multi-starrer on cards in Tollywood!

If the speculations in social media can be trusted, the Telugu film industry is set to witness a grand multi-starrer project. Three renowned actors are joining forces under the direction of a young filmmaker, creating much anticipation among the audience.



Director Sandeep Raaj made an impressive debut with the critically acclaimed and National Award-winning film “Colour Photo” in 2020. After a significant gap, he is gearing up for his second directorial venture. According to sources, this movie will have Ravi Teja and Vishwak Sen in the lead roles. Adding to the excitement, popular actor Manchu Manoj, is set to portray the antagonist in this film. Known for his versatility, seeing Manoj in a negative role will undoubtedly bring an intriguing dynamic to the narrative. An official announcement regarding this project is expected to be made soon.