Crucial update on Liger's shoot!

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film titled LIGER. Puri Jagannath is the film's director. The film unit is currently in the USA for the shoot and we learned that the makers successfully wrapped up the shoot of the film in Las Vegas.



Star boxer Mike Tyson was also a part of this schedule and he is happy to be a part of this prestigious project. Ananya Pandey has confirmed the news of the schedule completion. She wrote, "& that's a wrap on our Las Vegas schedule #Liger".



LIGER is billed to be a boxing drama. The makers are planning to release the film in all the South Indian languages as well as Hindi language. The film marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood and also Ananya's debut in South Cinema.

