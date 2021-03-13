Crucial Updates on Ram Charan-Shankar film

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan decided to do a film in the direction of Shankar. The film in their combination is certainly interesting because of various factors. After a long time, Shankar is doing a film, that too keeping Indian 2 aside. There are multiple rumors already doing rounds around the project.

Interestingly, we came to know that Kiara Advani is going to play the heroine in the film and AR Rahman is in talks to score the audio album for the film. However, there is no official confirmation of the updates. Meanwhile, the director is planning to begin the film's shoot in July, this year.

Shankar completed the script work already and he has been planning to begin the pre-production work for the same. By that time, Charan will finish RRR shoot. He will wrap up his portions for Acharya in a few months. Dil Raju is producing this film.