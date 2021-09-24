Curiosity around Love Story climax!

Love Story Movie climax: Sekhar Kammula is one of the brilliant filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in the director's new film. The makers are busy promoting the film and there are reports about the film's climax.

Going by the buzz in the media, the film's success reportedly depends on the climax. The reports say that the film's climax is going to bring tears to the audiences and it is not going to be a happy ending that the Telugu audiences are usually comfortable with.

Sekhar Kammula already mentioned that his film will revolve around strong emotions about honor killings and he reportedly gave a realistic approach to his script.

Although there is a strong buzz on the movie, the makers are hoping that it will continue even after the film's release.

The film will release on 24th September.