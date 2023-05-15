Live
- Supreme Court agrees to examine AP govt plea against NGT order on Avulapalli reservoir
- Shivakumar cancels Delhi trip due to 'ill-health'
- Excise case: 'Sisodia destroyed Cabinet Note file containing legal opinion', says CBI
- Top officials review G-20 arrangements in Kashmir
- Minister Malla Reddy launches Chief Minister Cup 2023 competitions
- NIA raids 13 locations in J&K in terror funding case
- Contest in the Telangana between BRS and Congress: CPI
- Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells Supreme Court that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016
- Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar 'rift' invented, they are united on Karnataka's progress: DKS' strategist
- Political scene in 'Kar'natakam' seems to be heading for a solution
Custody Box Office Collection: Day 3 Witnessed a Dip in Earnings
"Custody" is a bilingual film in Tamil and Telugu, marking Naga Chaitanya's debut in Tamil cinema. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the cop drama received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. Unfortunately, the film had a disappointing start at the box office, earning only Rs 3.2 crore on its opening day. The collections for "Custody" continued to decline over the first weekend, with a meager earning of around Rs 7 crore. This was considered quite low, especially considering Naga Chaitanya's star status.
Typically, films tend to experience an increase in collections during their first weekend. However, "Custody" witnessed a significant drop, earning approximately Rs 3 crore on both Saturday (May 13) and Sunday (May 14). Early estimates suggest that the film made Rs 1.75 crore on Sunday, bringing the total collection in India to Rs 6.63 crore. The overall occupancy for the Telugu version of the film on May 14 was recorded at 23.45 percent.