Custody Trailer: It’s All About Naga Chaitanya Aka Shiva’s Fight For Truth…

Tollywood’s ace actor Naga Chaitanya is all set to hit the theatres with his action entertainer ‘Custody’ in a few days. As the release date is nearing, the makers launched the trailer a few minutes ago in Chennai.



Along with the makers, even Naga Chaitanya also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, “Here it is ! the trailer of #Custody Can’t wait for you all to experience the hunt in theatre’s on May 12th.

Telugu -

Tamil -

#CustodyTrailer

#CustodyOnMay12”.

Going with the trailer, it first introduces Naga Chaitanya aka Shiva as a constable and makes us witness a glimpse of his love tale with Krithi Shetty. But her parents oppose their love and try to fix her wedding with another person. Amid all this personal life chaos, a deadly criminal Aravind Swami will be captured by the police officers. But as he tries to escape from custody, Shiva takes the responsibility of taking him to court. But he faces many troubles and fights with goons to protect the truth and stand by the side of the law. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and showcases Shiva's fight for truth…

Popular television actress Premi Vishwanath is making her debut through this movie while it also has Priyamani, R Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj and Aravind Swamy in prominent roles.

Custody is helmed by young director Venkat Prabhu and is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is Naga Chaitanya’s 22nd project while director Venkat’s 11th movie! This movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2023!