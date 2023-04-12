Das Ka Dhamki to Premiere on OTT Platform

Vishwak Sen's latest film, "Das Ka Dhamki," which he also directed, will be available for streaming on the Aha platform starting from April 14th. The movie features Nivetha Pethuraj, Hyper Aadi, Rao Ramesh, Mahesh Achanta and Ajay, and was released in theaters on March 22. Despite being made on a budget of 30 crores, the film earned only 22 crores in lifetime gross collections.

The plot revolves around Krishna Das, a waiter who lives and works with his best friends, and his unfortunate encounter with Sanjay Rudra, a Pharma scientist and a multi-millionaire. The movie ends with an epilogue that hints towards a possible sequel. This marks Vishwak's second film as a director, after Falaknuma Das, and is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, with cinematography by Dinesh Babu and editing by Anwar Ali. Leon James composed the music for the film.