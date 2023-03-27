Dasara sees excellent advance bookings in Hyderabad

Natural Star Nani is hoping to make a big impact with his first pan-Indian film, Dasara. Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, the movie stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, and the team is working hard to promote it.

The advance bookings have already started, and the response has been excellent in Hyderabad. Bookings have opened at single-screen cinemas and prominent multiplexes, with most shows either sold out or filling up quickly. It seems that the movie will be Nani's biggest opening yet.

Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the movie on a lavish scale, and it features Deekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, and Sai Kumar in crucial roles. The music is composed by Santosh Narayanan. Dasara will be released in cinemas on March 30, 2023.