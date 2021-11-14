Date locked for Nandamuri Balakrishna's next

Senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna who has a bunch of interesting projects in his pipeline is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

After wrapping up this project, Balakrishna is going to join hands with Gopichand Malineni for #NBK107. The launching pooja ceremony of the film will take place on November 13th at 10:26 AM. Touted to be a mass entertainer which is inspired by some real-life incidents. The film showcases Balakrishna in a dual role. According to the latest buzz, the film is set in the backdrop of USA and a portion of the film will also be shot in USA. Tentatively titled 'Jai Balayya', Shruti Haasan is the leading lady of the film.

Mythri Movie Makers are on the board to bankroll this project. Thaman will compose the music as well as the background score. The other actors and technicians will be finalized soon.