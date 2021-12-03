Day One: Akhanda Collections

Balakrishna's Akhanda released big in theatres yesterday. Boyapati Sreenu directorial won appreciation from everyone. Pragya Jaiswal played the female lead in the film. The film marks the third outing of Balayya Babu and Boyapati Srinu at the box office. The movie performed well on the release day and grabbed a collection of almost 15.39 Cr rupees share (approximately). The film has performed well at the USA box-office as well.



The following is the breakdown of the film's collections at the box office on the first day, in the Telugu states.



Nizam: 4.39 Cr



Ceeded: 4.02 Cr

Uttarandhra: 1.36 Cr

East Godavari: 1.05 Cr

WestGodavari: 96 L

Guntur: 1.87 Cr

Krishna: 81 L

Nellore: 93 L

Total Telugu States Collections (Share):- 15.39 CR

Total Telugu States Collections (Gross):- 23 CR

Thaman scored the film's music. Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the film's producer.

