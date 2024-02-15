‘Dear Uma’ teaser: Chemistry between lead pair resonates with audience

Multi-talented artist Sumaya Reddy is making headlines as she confidently steps into the realm of film production with her upcoming project, 'Dear Uma.' Not only does she play the female lead in the film, but she has also taken on the roles of producer and story creator. The male lead is portrayed by Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his role in the popular movie 'Dia.' Director Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who has also penned the screenplay and dialogues, helms the film under the banner of Suma Chitra Arts. Nagesh serves as the line producer, while Nithin Reddy takes on the role of executive producer.

With the film's shoot completed and post-production works in the final stages, the team has initiated full-fledged promotional activities. To mark the occasion of Valentine's Day, they unveiled the teaser of 'Dear Uma.'

The teaser provides a glimpse into Pruthvi Ambaar's character, aspiring to become a rockstar and presenting himself as someone who has faced setbacks in life. The narration introduces a love-at-first-sight scenario, with the female lead expressing profound feelings about love. However, the teaser takes a twist as it reveals the protagonist's journey through love and heartbreak, leaving viewers intrigued.

Sumaya Reddy's on-screen presence is hailed for its elegance and commendable performance, complementing the cool demeanor of Pruthvi Ambaar. The chemistry between the leads has resonated well with the audience. Director Sai Rajesh Mahadev has garnered praise for his impressive dialogue writing and direction. The teaser, featuring stunning visuals captured by Raj Thota and a captivating background score by Radhan, leaves a positive impression.

The ensemble cast of 'Dear Uma' includes Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Amani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, and Roopa Lakshmi in pivotal roles. As the movie gears up for release, the teaser has successfully generated anticipation and positive buzz among audiences.