Man arrested in suspected road rage incident

In a suspected case of road rage, police on Wednesday said they arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly harassing and abusing a car driver. The accused, identified as Syed Sameer, a resident of Banashankari, is engaged in menial jobs, police said. The incident occurred on January 26 and was captured on camera. The video later went viral on social media, police added. According to police, Sameer, who was riding a two-wheeler, allegedly jumped a traffic signal near the Halasuru Road junction and rode dangerously close to a car driven by Praveen M N.

When Praveen asked him to ride carefully, Sameer allegedly responded rudely, claiming it was his vehicle and his road, and that he would drive as he pleased. Police said that when Praveen asked him to repeat the remarks in front of police, Sameer allegedly retorted, “Who police? Why should I come? Who are you to ask?”

After the car driver drove away, Sameer allegedly followed him on his two-wheeler, intercepted the car near the Manipal Centre, and continued “abusing” him, police said.