Demand for higher fees triggers Deepika Padukone’s ouster from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’!

In a surprising development, Deepika Padukone has exited the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, leaving fans and industry circles abuzz. The Nag Ashwin directorial, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, had positioned Deepika as one of its leading stars. Her sudden departure has now raised questions about the future direction of the ambitious sci-fi franchise.

Though the makers cited “creative differences,” sources suggest a more complex backdrop. Deepika reportedly demanded a 25 percent hike over her original remuneration despite having already agreed to a fixed fee for the film. The production team, which had been negotiating with her for months, found the revised terms unfeasible.

Compounding the issue, insiders reveal that the actress insisted on working only seven hours a day. With Kalki 2898 AD being a VFX-heavy project, shorter schedules threatened to inflate costs significantly. Her team also allegedly requested five-star accommodation and food reimbursements for her entourage of nearly 25 members — demands the producers were unwilling to shoulder.

Adding to speculation, reports indicate that Deepika has allocated her dates to the Atlee-Allu Arjun project, creating further scheduling conflicts.