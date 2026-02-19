Telangana Intermediate Hall Tickets Released for March 2026 Exams

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the hall tickets for the upcoming annual examinations in March 2026. The board has completed all necessary arrangements for both first and second-year students across the state to access their hall tickets. The tickets are already available in the login portals of respective colleges. Students are advised to contact their college principals to collect their hall tickets.

This year, approximately 9.9 lakh students will sit for the Intermediate exams, scheduled to commence on 25 February 2026. The board has urged students to obtain their hall tickets promptly and verify their examination centre details.

A QR code printed on each hall ticket allows students to easily identify their exam centres by scanning it, providing quick access to location information. Additionally, the board will send the hall ticket download links to students’ registered mobile numbers for convenience.

In case of any errors in the hall ticket—such as mistakes in the name, photograph, signature, or other details—students are advised not to worry. The Inter Board Secretary has instructed students to immediately inform their college principal, who will then report the issue to the board for correction.