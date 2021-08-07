Details Inside: Who is acting in Meet Cute?

Natural Star Nani is currently busy working on an interesting project titled Ante Sundharaniki. At the same time, he is also busy as a producer. As per the latest reports, the shoot of his next production venture is currently underway.

Titled Meet Cute, the film is directed by Nani's sister Deepthi Ghanta. A bunch of talented actors is a part of this film. The film is reportedly an anthology.

Rohini, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha are the Female leads while Sathyaraj, Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, Raja are finalized as the male leads of the film.

Vijay Bulganin is the music director. Nani is bankrolling the film under the Wall Poster Cinema production house. The complete details of the project will be out soon.