Details of Samantha's next Telugu film!

Samantha is one of the star heroines in the movie industry. The actress is currently silent about her next films. After Jaanu release, she did not interact with the media and fans much. Because of the same, there is no update on what she is working on.

There was a buzz that Samantha teams up with Tamil director Ashwin Saravanan for an exciting film but surprisingly, the actress did not sign the movie. She is now going to work with a debut director for an exciting film. Sony Pictures will produce the movie.

The buzz is that the film unit will do the movie in different languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam.

Touted to be a female-centric film, the announcement of the film will come out soon. More details about the cast and crew will also come out soon. Stay tuned to us.