Deva Katta is busy penning a script for Pawan Kalyan

Deva Katta is currently enjoying the success of his recent outing Republic starring Sai Tej. During the pre-release event of the film, Pawan Kalyan appreciated Deva Katta for making a film on contemporary politics.

According to the latest buzz, Deva Katta has started penning another script for Pawan Kalyan and wants to direct him. As expected, Deva Katta is planning to come up with a strong social drama subject for Pawan Kalyan with Pawan Kalyan's political ideologies in his mind. We can say that Deva is known for his hard-hitting films. With Pawan Kalyan emerging as a strong political leader, a strong script from Deva Katta can help the actor to gain attention.

So, even Pawan Kalyan fans are equally excited to see Deva Katta joining hands with their beloved hero.