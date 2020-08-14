Deva Katta's Indraprastham grabs eye balls on social media

Director Deva Katta came up with an idea to fictionalize the tale of rivalry between Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy. They both in real life were seen as two highly talented and skilled young politicians of Congress party. Later, they took separate paths to grow in influence as leaders and then we got to see their political rivalry as well.

Deva Katta has decided to make the two leaders as friends who turned into political foes with their opposing views and battle for power. Recently, another film on same theme was announced but Deva Katta warned the producers of the film to not use any of his ideas or registered content for their film.

Now, he came up with an announcement just like he did before Autonagar Surya with a chilling monologue and visuals that support it. Suresh Bobbili scored the scintillating BGM for the teaser.

A poster with silhouettes of Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy waving to public from same stage has been released as part of the announcement. Harsha V and Teja C are producing the web-series.

Indraprastham, paralleling the tale of the two political rivals to Mahabharata mythology, has been announced as the working title. We have to wait for the team to announce other details about the project.