‘Devaki Nandana Vasudeva’ team celebrates Superstar Krishna b’day with divine song

In a bid to enhance the musical promotions for Ashok Galla's upcoming film "Devaki Nandana Vasudeva," the team has unveiled the second single, "Jai Bolo Krishna." Released on the occasion of Superstar Krishna's birth anniversary, the song captures the essence of Janmashtami, depicting the protagonist and his companions immersed in festive celebrations.



Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the song features energetic beats and compelling lyrics penned by Raghuram, portraying the protagonist's resolute character. Swarag Keerthan's spirited vocals and Yash master's choreography add dynamism to the track, complementing Ashok Galla's elegant dance moves.

Directed by Arjun Jandyala, the film promises to blend family drama, action, and spirituality. With creative contributions from Prasanth Varma and Sai Madhav Burra, the movie is produced by Somineni Balakrishna under Lalithambika Productions, featuring cinematography by Rasool Ellore and Prasad Murella, and editing by Tammiraju.