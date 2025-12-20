‘Dhandoraa’ trailer signals a hard-hitting rural drama

Death is not the end but the beginning of a powerful social confrontation in Dhandoraa, an upcoming rural drama produced by Ravindra Banerjee Muppaneni under the Loukya Entertainments banner and directed by Muralikant. Deeply rooted in the cultural and social fabric of Telangana, the film positions itself as an idea-driven narrative that confronts caste, dignity, and human conscience through stark realism.

The trailer opens with a haunting visual of a dead body being carried across villages, immediately establishing death as the emotional trigger. A child’s innocent question about why his grandmother’s body must travel so far exposes rigid social boundaries, setting the tone for a story that gradually shifts from everyday village life and subtle native humour to an intense conflict around exclusion and belonging.

As the narrative progresses, discussions around cremation escalate into rejection, pushing people to the margins. The tension sharpens with powerful dialogues that address caste as an inescapable reality shaping both life and death. The chant of “Dhandoraa” emerges as a collective alarm, transforming personal grief into social resistance. The trailer culminates in a restrained courtroom moment that delivers a devastating ideological punch, underlining the film’s moral urgency.

Music has significantly amplified pre-release buzz. The romantic single “Pilla” crossed 3.2 million views, while the intense title track by Mark K. Robin reinforced the film’s core theme. With strong trade confidence, Dhandoraa is set for overseas premieres from December 23, ahead of a worldwide theatrical release on December 25, 2025.