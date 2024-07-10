Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ clears censor; gets ‘A’

National-award-winning superstar Dhanush’s milestone 50th film, "Raayan," is poised to hit theaters on July 26th. This marks Dhanush's second directorial venture, following his acclaimed debut behind the camera. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Sundeep Kishan and Kalidas Jayaram in prominent roles.

"Raayan" recently completed its censor scrutiny, receiving an A certificate, hinting at the intense and gritty nature of the film. The final runtime has been locked at 2 hours and 25 minutes, promising a high-octane action experience with Dhanush in a bloody action avatar. With the release date just around the corner, the makers are ramping up promotional efforts to build anticipation.

The film boasts a stellar cast including Aparna Balamurugan, SJ Surya, Selvaraghavan, and Dhushara Vijayan. Adding to the film's allure, the music is composed by the Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman. The first two songs released have already become superhits, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Cinematography is handled by Om Prakash, ensuring the film’s visuals match its ambitious scope. Prasanna GK is in charge of editing, Jacki serves as the production designer, and the action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, promising thrilling and visually stunning action scenes.

"Raayan" is set for a grand worldwide release, with Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP distributing the Telugu version. Fans of Dhanush and action film enthusiasts alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a landmark film in Dhanush's illustrious career