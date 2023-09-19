‘Dhekho Mumbai’ from ‘Rules Ranjann,’ showcases beauty of Mumbai

Kiran Abbavaram, who shot to fame with “Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru,” “SR Kalyana Mandapam,” “Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha,” is paired opposite “DJ Tillu” fame Neha Sshetty for the entertainer “Rules Ranjann.” The film, helmed by Rathinam Krishna, the director behind films like “Nee Manasu Naaku Telusu,” “Oxygen,” is slated to release in theatres on October 6.

Produced by Divyang Lavania, Murali Krishnaa Vemuri under Star Light Entertainment, the film is presented by noted producer AM Rathnam. “Rules Ranjann” struck a right chord with the supremely engaging trailer launched recently. Amrish scores the music for the film and all the three songs – “Enduku Ra Babu,” “Sammohanuda,” “Naalo Lene Lenu” are a hit with listeners.

The fourth song from the film, “Dhekho Mumbai” was launched by Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. He was full of praise for its catchy tune and the appealing picturisation, predicted it would a chartbuster. Adnan Sami and Payal Dev have crooned for the number which has lyrics by Kasarla Shyam and well-known Hyderabadi rapper Megh-Uh-Watt. Renowned dance choreographer Sireesh has worked on the catchy number.





The song starts on a jubilant note where the protagonists - Kiran and Neha Sshetty explore Mumbai together. The number is delectably shot in among the most iconic spots of the city; there’s great energy in the moves and the lead actors portray its celebratory vibe with enthusiasm.



The vibrant lyrics, with the liberal mix of Hindi and Telugu words are easy on the ears and the rapper Megh-Uh-Watt’s lines lend it a trendy exterior. It’s indeed a pleasant sight to notice the joy with which both Adnan Sami and Payal Dev go about their rendition.

“Rules Ranjann” centres around protagonists who’re polar opposites - a traditional boy who goes by rules and traditions in contrast to a freespirited woman who has a voice of her own. The film focuses on the various quirky situations that surface during their relationship, offering a right mix of romance, humour and emotions.

Vennela Kishore, Hyper Aadi, Viva Harsha, Nellore Sudarshan, Subbaraju, Ajay, Goparaju Ramana, Annu Kapoor, Siddharth Sen, Atul Parchure, Vijay Patkar, Makarand Deshpande, Abhimanyu Singh and Gulshan Pandey play other crucial roles.







