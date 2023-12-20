‘Dhoorame Theeramai’ from ‘Devil:’ An enchanting melody

Nandamuri Kalyanram, known for his dedication for bringing unique scripts, is set to present another intriguing film "Devil." The film, directed and produced by Abhishek Nama, carries the tagline "The British Secret Agent," adding an extra layer of curiosity. The film is set to hit screens on December 29th.

The recently unveiled trailer of the film heightened expectations, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. Two songs from the soundtrack have already received a positive response from the audience, building excitement for the spy thriller's theatrical release.

Adding to the musical allure, the lyrical video of "Dhoorame Theeramai," a soul-stirring melody, has been unveiled. Opening with a heartfelt symphony, the song takes listeners to another realm. The melody rendered by “Animal” fame Harshavardhan Rameshwar, is complemented by exquisite lyrics penned by Sameera Bharadwaj, who also lends her masterful vocals to this mellifluous creation. The visuals which were shown between Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha are fantastic.

"Devil" is meticulously crafted by production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar to offer a visually stunning experience. Cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and editing by Tammiraju are expected to bring the narrative to life on the silver screen.