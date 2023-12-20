Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
‘Dhoorame Theeramai’ from ‘Devil:’ An enchanting melody
Nandamuri Kalyanram, known for his dedication for bringing unique scripts, is set to present another intriguing film "Devil."
Nandamuri Kalyanram, known for his dedication for bringing unique scripts, is set to present another intriguing film "Devil." The film, directed and produced by Abhishek Nama, carries the tagline "The British Secret Agent," adding an extra layer of curiosity. The film is set to hit screens on December 29th.
The recently unveiled trailer of the film heightened expectations, promising an exhilarating cinematic experience. Two songs from the soundtrack have already received a positive response from the audience, building excitement for the spy thriller's theatrical release.
Adding to the musical allure, the lyrical video of "Dhoorame Theeramai," a soul-stirring melody, has been unveiled. Opening with a heartfelt symphony, the song takes listeners to another realm. The melody rendered by “Animal” fame Harshavardhan Rameshwar, is complemented by exquisite lyrics penned by Sameera Bharadwaj, who also lends her masterful vocals to this mellifluous creation. The visuals which were shown between Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha are fantastic.
"Devil" is meticulously crafted by production designer Gandhi Nadikudikar to offer a visually stunning experience. Cinematography by Soundar Rajan S and editing by Tammiraju are expected to bring the narrative to life on the silver screen.