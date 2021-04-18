‘Dil’ Raju announces ‘ICON’ as the immediate venture

After 'MCA', director Sriram Venu was supposed to work with Stylish Star Allu Arjun. The film 'ICON' was also announced with a concept poster.

But then things did not move forward. Bunny picked his friend Sukumar and director Sriram got the opportunity to direct Powerstar Pawan Kalyan.

During the promotions of 'Vakeel Saab' director Sriram was constantly asked about 'ICON.' He replied that he has no clue when would the film start. But after the release of 'Vakeel Saab', the equations have changed and 'ICON' is ready for the start.

This was revealed by none other than producer 'Dil' Raju. "Our immediate next is 'ICON'. Personally I got connected to the script and it is close to my heart. From the time when Sriram Venu narrated this line, we have worked on it and the full-fledged script is ready.

We have a good script and we believed in it. Due to some inescapable reasons, the film got pushed. We shall start," said producer Dil Raju at the 'Vakeel Saab' movie press meet.

Also after 'Pushpa' Allu Arjun hasn't locked any director and so there are high chances of 'ICON' going floors.