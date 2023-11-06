Dil Raju appreciates ‘Sravanthi’ Ravikishore for ‘Deepavali’

Tasteful producer 'Sravanthi' Ravikishore has produced 'Deepavali', a rustic and rural drama set on a grandfather, his grandson and a cut-goat. The film is made in Tamil as 'Kida' and it is getting a grand release on the 11th of November. Incidentally, ace producer Dil Raju has watched a screening of 'Deepavali' along with Journalists and he was thoroughly impressed with the same.



After the screening, Dil Raju spoke with the media and said "Ravikishore is a producer with a great taste. He has come up with a genuine and honest attempt with ‘Deepavali.’ Keeping the viewers engaged for two hours with a story that revolves around a goat, a kid, and a grandfather is a tough task and the makers done a great job at it. Those who like different kind of cinema will love this film"

Dil Raju is a good friend of Ravikishore and he appeared to be clearly in approval of “Deepavali” which he says is tipped to be a finely-crafted rural drama. The film has received a thumbs up from Dil Raju, the man behind “Balagam,” and the team of “Deepavali” is elated with the same.

“Deepavali” is set for release on the 11th of November and it is being released in Telugu and Tamil simultaneously. It is directed by RA Venkat and has Poo Ramu and Kali Venkat in the lead roles. 'Sravanthi' Ravikishore is the producer.