Dil Raju panel wins TFCC elections

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) election was held today. The counting process started from 4PM. The latest update is Dil Raju Panel makes good numbers in the election and wins the race.

On a total of 891 votes, Dil Raju panel grabs 563 votes where as C Kalyan panel gets 497 votes. Dil Raju panel bags 7 wins out of 12 in producer sector and 3 out of 4 in studio sector. In distribution sector, the fight gets tough and six members from each panel wins the race.

Dil Raju speaks in the campaigning time that he has came forward and contested to strengthen TFCC.