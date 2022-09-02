Director Bobby Shares A BTS Pic From Mega Star 154 Movie

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi is all busy with a couple of lined-up movies. After the debacle of Acharya movie, he pinned all his hopes on Mohan Raja's Godfather and Bobby's untitled 154th movie. The updates from the Godfather movie are frequently hitting social media but the fans are expecting a big update from Megastar's 154th movie. Off late, filmmaker Bobby shared BTS pics from the sets and announced that the movie is back on sets and it has Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja on the sets too.

Along with sharing the pic, Bobby also wrote, "Back on Sets of #Mega154, with Megastar @KChiruTweets garu & Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offlgaru Really looking forward for this schedule @shrutihaasan @dirbobby @ThisIsDSP @konavenkat99 @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth".

The pic showcased director Bobby on the sets and is busy perepping up for the shot!

The makers locked the release date on the announcement day itself. The shooting began a few days ago and the makers aimed to wrap it up with continuous schedules. As it is a dream project for director Bobby, he is all set to showcase Chiru in a complete different avatar. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director of this movie while Mythri Move Makers are producing this movie.

Well, speaking about Mohan Raja's Godfather movie, this ace director is helming this movie and he is making his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and is confident of turning this remake of the Lucifer movie into a blockbuster one. It is being produced by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners.

Godfather movie is the remake of the Malayalam political thriller Lucifer. Chiru will essay the politician role while Nayanthara will be seen as his sister. Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in this movie. Godfather movie is produced by Konidela Production Company in association with Super Good Films. Ace music director SS Thaman is scoring the tunes for this movie.

Young actor Satya Dev who works hard to best fill the bill is now roped in to essay a prominent role in this movie.

Mega 154 is all set to hit the big screens on the occasion of Pongal festival next year!