Director Dr Anand gets Hall of Fame Award

An inspiring filmmaker, doctor and social worker from Hyderabad, Dr Anand received prestigious Hall of Fame Award 2020 at an event held by popular City Life magazine at Nanakramguda on Sunday night.

Femina Miss India 1st Runner up and Kashmir brand ambassador Sana Dua, Mrs United Nations Dr Radhika Waghe, Lady Universe runner-up Upasana Sankhwar, Miss India Empress Rupali Sawant, and City Life magazine chairman Mak Tariq did the honors for the awardees. Dr Anand thanked all his friends, well-wishers, organisers and supporters.